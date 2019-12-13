Indeed, it was with joy that music fans received news that Blackface (Augustine Ahmedu) after years of blistering verbal attacks on Tuface Idibia had finally sheathed his word after he apologised to Tuface recently.

Now a new front has been opened as insiders say following the apology which Tuface accepted, the entire crew of the Plantashun Boiz are back to the drawing board and working on plans for a new project.

“There was a lot of excitement after Blackface finally apologised to Tuface and the N50m suit instituted against Blackface was withdrawn. Now I can tell you that the three of them Blackface, Face and Tuface have closed ranks and will soon announce plans for a reunification album.”

According to the source, work should begin very soon as the trio are eager to get the Plantashun Boiz running again.

“I can assure you that Tuface, Blackface and Faze are in on this one. And this album is going to be like none ever released before,”

Recall that both artistes had agreed to sheath their swords after they signed an undisclosed settlement agreement at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos on Wednesday, November 27. A source close to both singers stated that Blackface agreed not to publicly call out Tuface again while the latter agreed to work out an agreement that will enable the former earn royalties.