Tony Ogaga

Lilian Chinonso, marketer of Jigizmur, herbal product, has advised Nigerians to use herbal medicines for healthy living.

In this interview, Chinonso opens up on her new initiative, its health benefits and how she plans to empower Nigerians.

What is Jigizmur all about?

Jigsimur takes care of our general health. Jigsimur is a 100 per cent herbal health drink made from aloe ferox, which contains antimicrobial properties. It treats a wide range of ailments. Aloe ferox is capable of destroying the growth of disease causing microorganisms and has been beneficial for the relief and treatment of chronic ailments. It is been a household name in South Africa since 1998.

How does Jigizmur work?

There are two major things that cause disease – oxidation and acidic burden. When your body is acidic, it is prone to disease and infections. But when your body is alkaline, it is difficult for disease causing microbes to invade. That is the wisdom behind Jigsimur. It works at the cellular level and eradicates germs that can cause disease and renews cells.

Jigsimur is registered with NAFDAC(A7-2720L). It is a blend of aloe ferox and all its phytonutrients that have been scientifically proven to prevent and cure common ailments. It contains also anti-ageing elements. It is brewed from the sap found in the aloe ferox plant, which is very rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium and zinc in aloe ferox. It can be used as a safe laxative and assists weight loss. The plant has the capacity to attack and destroy disease-causing microorganisms in the body.

Dr. Otto Wurburg, a German, two times Nobel prize winner, said in one of his theses that ‘bacteria, viruses and disease causing fungi cannot survive in an alkaline environment.’ Based on above scientific statements, a product that is 100 per cent alkaline with potent rare antioxidants can neutralise acidosis, kill bacteria, viruses and fungi, revive the body glands, stimulate hormone production and enable the body to naturally heal itself. In a nutshell, plants can cure and destroy diseases easily.

Benefit of Jigsimur to Nigerians

Apart from the product’s health effectiveness, the Multi-Level Marketing is a unique way to empower people. You can become successful within three months of starting MLM. I am a living testimony. And I have done well within a space of time in the business. Housewives who have nothing to do can also come on board, and those who don’t have capital to start a business can benefit from Jigsimur. One can either buy for his or her health. In case you want to be a distributor of the product, you have to register with us.

What is your Advice Nigerians?

Nigerians should look inwards by using organic plants for medical solution rather than dependence on synthetic products, which are hazardous to the body. Usage of natural medicines can boost the economy and further engender healthy living. Government should therefore investment in the sector to encourage it.