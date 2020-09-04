Marketing and PR tech startup, Plaqad, has launched the second edition of its influencer compensation report. The report, which was announced at a virtual launch on August 29, 2020, is sub-Saharan Africa’s first and only report focused exclusively on researching and sharing insights on the workings of influencer remuneration in Africa’s largest economy.

This year’s edition of the report features data and insights from more than 10,000 influencers, marketers and consumers exploring in detail topics ranging from influencer remuneration structure, products compensation, influencer marketing ROI, consumer perception, fraud in influencer marketing and more.

According to the report, more than eighty per cent of influencers surveyed prefer monetary compensation as against receiving products as compensation. Of the influencers who opted for products, 16% of influencers say they will only accept products or services from luxury brands only.

Speaking at the launch, Gbenga Sogabike, CEO, Plaqad Limited said: “The Influencer Compensation Report 2020 is the most robust piece of research on the topic of influencer compensation. This year, we surveyed more than 10,000 respondents encompassing all stakeholders, from consumers to brands, agencies to influencers.”

“The report will undoubtedly help industry stakeholders and the general public make better sense of how payment and compensation work in the influencer marketing industry in Africa’s largest economy.”