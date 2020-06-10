Africa’s Leading Marketing Technology Company, Plaqad has launched SocialCred, the continent’s first-ever social media clout ranking app.

The Lagos-based startup, which celebrated its third year anniversary earlier in May is reputed for providing brands and individuals with the people, products and platforms they need to effectively connect with their target audience.

SocialCred works by assigning and summing up points across key metrics such as engagement rate, number of followers, audience sentiment, and number of impressions among others to determine an individual’s social media popularity and influence. Based on the total points amassed, the individual is then awarded one of ten ranks and a cool badge they can share with their friends and fans on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Whatsapp.

Users are able to rank their social media pages or those of others on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube and also compare two influencers side-by-side to determine the most popular of the two.

Aside from the fun element to the app, SocialCred serves an important function of helping brands assess and select influencers based on the strength of the influencer’s popularity across four of the biggest social media platforms today: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

By offering growth and monetization tips, the app also helps influencers, content creators and regular social media users grow their pages, improve audience engagement and better monetize their influence through partnerships with brands.

“SocialCred takes a fun and exciting approach to rank social media popularity and influence and we are very glad about how quickly it has been accepted by social media users worldwide. In its first week, we expect no less than 100,000 people to use the tool and share their badges on social media,” said Gbenga Sogbaike, Co-founder & CEO of Plaqad the creators of SocialCred.

“The app is a product of over three months of high-level product engineering by a team of super-smart and experienced engineers, product developers and expert PR professionals and beside the cool factor, SocialCred provides brands and influencers a transparent and very accurate way to analyse social media influence and prevent fraud which is a major drawback for the influencer marketing industry.” He concluded.

Through its online platform, Plaqad facilitates seamless collaboration between social media influencers, content creators, and owners of media inventories, and brands looking to engage consumers and reach new audiences at scale.