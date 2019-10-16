Zika Bobby

Marketing platform, Plaqad.com has signed the 25 Big Brother Naija housemates on its platform.

The CEO of Plaqad, Gbenga Sogaike, said the decision to bring onboard the former housemates was to ensure seamless collaboration with the newest set of influencers and to help the housemates maximise their new status.

He said this would also bolster the platform’s readiness to meet up with the dynamics of consumer engagement via online and offline platforms and to better serve its growing clientele.

The housemates include winner Mercy Eke, Mike, Frodd, and co-finalists Omasola and Seyi. They will join other celebrities and social media influencers who have already been signed up on the Plaqad platform. Other housemates now members of the Plaqad influencer community include Elozonam, Diane, Ike, Isilomo, Avala, Kim Oprah, Ella, Khaffi, Gedoni, Jeff, Esther, Jackye, Tuoyo, Sir Dee, Venita, Cindy, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson and Joe.

A message on the digital company’s social media handle which boasts of over 10,000 influencers and content creators, reads; “This season of Big Brother Naija has by far been a most memorable one and I want to congratulate all the finalists and indeed all the housemates because everyone is a winner. The Big Brother Naija platform offers huge opportunities to every contestant irrespective of who wins the prize. My advice is that each housemate works with the right management team to help them harness this new-found fame and make the most of it.”

Sogaike said since its launch in 2017, Plaqad through its impressive showing in the influencer marketing and media content distribution space has quickly become one of the biggest hubs for content creators, publishers, and social media influencers, with thousands of users currently signed up on its platform.

“Plaqad continues to connect brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers microbloggers, ensuring that these brands irrespective of their size and budget are able to make their voices heard in an increasingly noisy marketplace,” he said.