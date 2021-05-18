From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed October 9 for election into the 17 local government areas in the state.

PLASIEC Chairman, Fibian Ntung, disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing newsmen during a meeting with chairmen of 18 political parties in the state at the commission’s headquarters in Jos.

“I wish to inform you that PLASIEC is in for another electoral circle. If you recall, we conducted the last local government election on October 10, 2018 and the tenure of the council is three years.

“They were sworn in on October 11, 2018 and we have about four months to go. In view of the powers confer on us by the law, the 1999 Constitution as amended and the 2010 Electoral Act as amended, we are duty bound to start preparations for election into the 17 councils of Plateau State for the chairmen and councillors.

“As it is customary, we try to call our stakeholders, particularly the various political parties to inform them. We wish to tell you that with effect from today, we will release the election timetable and the guidelines which will run up to Saturday, October 9, when election would have taken place in the 325 wards of the 17 councils of the state,” he said.

Ntung called on those concerned, particularly the 18 political parties, to take appropriate action to participate in the poll.

He said the commission will make the charges friendly to whoever is wilingl to contest election and in line with the economic reality facing the country and promised to conduct free, fair and credible election that would be acceptable to all.