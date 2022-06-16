By Doris Obinna

The management of a Lagos-based clinic, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, has called for calm while investigation into the death of a client, Christabel Gabriel, a Port Harcourt-based beauty queen, continues.

The appeal followed social media reports that the late Miss Gabriel allegedly died during a hip surgery in Lagos.

Consultant plastic surgeon at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ogbe Omoruyi, while speaking with newsmen declred he was open to investigation and had nothing to hide.

He said representatives from the agencies concerned had already visited the facility for a thorough investigation, with CCTV footage available.

“I have submitted myself to the police, the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services for investigation, as a law-abiding citizen accused of the death of his client four days after her surgery.

“Let me once again express my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the elderly parents, the siblings, relatives, friends, and well-wishers of our late client. It is on a very sad note that I comment on the demise of our dear client, which occurred May 31, 2022.”

Reiterating that the surgery was a successful one, he said, “The same day after the surgery, she was able to eat. And then she was able to ambulate, moving around. The following day, she was able to go to the bathroom and toilet herself, unaided.

“While I will ensure that I do not reveal details of the medical information and history of our client, it has equally become necessary I respond to certain unfounded insinuations, misinformation and accusations going around, following her passing.

“It is unfortunate that, while the family of the deceased is grieving, some persons are going about pointing accusations at me and raising doubts on my professional qualifications with regard to the handling of my client, now deceased,” the surgeon said.

Commiserating with all parties involved, Omoruyi added, “I enjoin the family of the deceased, my family and friends, as well as my professional colleagues to be patient while these investigations are being conducted. I am sure that, in the end, I will be exonerated of all accusations in the matter.

“No doubt, the police investigations, which have since commenced, are already revealing the truth as there is enough evidence, including CCTV footage, and the statement of the only friend who visited my client while on admission.

“I will not want to comment further on this at this time. I trust that the police and my professional colleagues would do a thorough job and would be discrete in their investigations, which include an autopsy and toxicology of all relevant samples. Medicine is science and not sensationalism.

“The good Lord would vindicate me and the real cause of death of my beloved deceased patient would be clearly established.”

