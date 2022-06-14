By Doris Obinna

The management of a Lagos plastic clinic, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, has called for calm while investigation into the death of its client, Christabel Gabriel, a Port-Harcourt-based beauty queen continues.

The appeal is coming following social media reports that the late Miss Gabriel allegedly died during a hip surgery in Lagos.

Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Ogbe Omoruyi at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery while speaking with newsmen said he is open to investigation and has nothing to hide.

He said that representatives from the agencies concerned had already visited the facility for a thorough information gathering as expected with CCTV footage available.

“I have submitted myself to the Police, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services, for investigations as a law-abiding citizen accused of the death of his client four days after her surgery.

“Let me once again express my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the elderly parents, the siblings, relatives, friends, and well-wishers of our late client. It is on a very sad note that I comment on the demise of our dear client, which occurred May 31, 2022.”

Reiterating that the surgery was a successful one, he said, “The same day after the surgery, she was able to eat. And then she was able to ambulate, moving around. The following day, she was able to go to the bathroom and toilet herself unaided.

“While I will ensure that I do not reveal details of the medical information and history of our client, it has equally become necessary I respond to certain unfounded insinuations, misinformation, and accusations going around, following her passing.

“It is unfortunate that while the family of the deceased is grieving, some persons are going about pointing accusations at me and raising doubts on my professional qualifications with regards to the handling of my client now deceased.”

Commiserating with all parties involve, Omoruyi said, “I enjoin the family of the deceased, my family and friends, as well as my professional colleagues to be patient while these investigations are being conducted. I am sure that in the end, I will be exonerated of all accusations in the matter.

“No doubt the police investigations which have since commenced are already revealing the truth as there is enough evidence, including CCTV footage and the statement of the only friend who visited my client while on admission.”

“I will not want to comment further on this at this time. I trust that the Police and my professional colleagues would do a thorough job and would be discrete in their investigations, which include an autopsy and toxicology of all relevant samples. Medicine is science and not sensationalism.

“The good Lord would vindicate me and the real cause of death of my beloved deceased patient would be clearly established,” he added.

