From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State University, Bokkos, has appointed Mr. Yakubu Ayuba as its substantive Registrar.

Ayuba, who took over formally from Mr. Amos I. Mallo after the completion of his five-year single tenure, resumed office as the 4th Registrar.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Daniel Izam, described the former Registrar as an experienced and seasoned administrator who deployed his wealth of experience in discharging his duties during his reign in the institution.

Izam, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jurji Nengak Gomos applauded Mallo for overhauling the Registry department of the University by training and retraining staff of the department in order to enhance their productivity.

The Vice-Chancellor charged Ayuba to be fair to all in the discharge of his duties. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ayuba promised to discharge his duties to be best of his ability.

