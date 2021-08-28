From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State University Bokkos has appointed Mr. Yakubu Ayuba as its new substantive Registrar.

Ayuba, who took over formally from Mr. Amos I. Mallo after the completion of his five year single tenure, resumed office as the 4th substantive Registrar.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Daniel Izam described the former Registrar as an experienced and season administrator who deployed his wealth of experience in discharging his duties during his reign in the institution.

Izam, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jurji Nengak Gomos appreciated Mallo for overhauling the Registry department of the University by training and retraining staff of the department in order to enhance their productivity.

He stressed that his wealth of experience would be greatly miss and appreciated Mallo for mentoring his successor, Mr. Ayuba to consolidate on the achievements recorded.

The Vice Chancellor informed the new Registrar, Mr. Ayuba that the task ahead of him are enormous and enjoined him to be fair to all staff in the course of discharging his duties.

Mallo thanked the Plateau State Government and the Governing Council of the University for fining him worthy of appointment as the Registrar of the University and stressed that his vision for the University was to nurture a Registry that can provide efficient, effective, competent and responsive administrative support services to enable the University achieve its goals and objectives.

He used the occasion to roll-out his achievements and thanked all the staff of the University whom he described as the secret behind his successes while in office and appealed for forgiveness from any staff that he might have offended in the course of discharging his duties as Registrar.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ayuba thanked the state Government and the Governing Council of the University for appointing him to serve as the Registrar of the University and promised not to disappoint them by discharging the duties of office of Registrar to be best of his ability saying he accepted the responsibilities placed on his shoulder as the Chief Administrator of the University.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.