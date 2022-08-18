From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ten people reportedly lost their lives, with 15 others injured, in a ghastly motor accident in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occured at about 8 am Thursday, involved a trailer truck and six other vehicles.

The injured survivors have been evacuated to various hospitals in Jos for treatment.

The crash occured at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when a trailer conveying goods to the North Eastern part of the country suddenly lost control as a result of a mechanical problem and rammed into several vehicles.

An eyewitness revealed that 10 persons died on the spot while 15 others were injured. The incident caused a heavy traffic gridlock while people living within the vicinity were seen trying to rescue those trapped in the affected vehicles.

The Plateau State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonso Godwin, confirmed the accident and said the truck driver who was underaged lost control as a result of mechanical deficiency which led to the removal of the vehicle shaft propeller.

He said the truck rammed into several vehicles, causing accidents along the highway adding that ten persons lost their lives on the spot while fifteen others sustained fatal injuries.

The sector Commander added that those who sustained injuries were admitted at Toro medical centre while the remains of those who died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

Godwin advised truck owners to always maintain their vehicles, monitor their drivers and desist from giving out trucks to their underage boys.