Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 13 persons have been convicted for violating the restriction order set to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspects were arrested and arraigned before the Mobile Court sitting in Makera in Riyom Local Government Area.

The Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Mafeng Gwolson stated this in an interview with Journalists in Jos and said there was a total compliance to the restriction order set by government except some individuals who tried to find their way into the state through the bush path.

He said those who tried to come into the state through the bush path were caught and made to pay fine at the court and urged them to return to where they were coming from.

“We have Mobil Courts we have started sitting, they were able to convict 13 people yesterday. As we speak the number have increased because there are some people that the court was alos preparing who escaped again through the bush parts to come into the state.

“They were apprehended and taken to the mobile courts, so I am sure that the number is far more than what I have given you. Among the convicted are few locals who went about doing their job, they were made to pay the fine of N10,000 and asked to go back home.

“The majority are people who came from other states, they were trying to escape into the state and were also apprehended. They were made to pay the fine and send them back to where they were coming from.”

Hon. Gwolson said they have carried out fumigation exercise in all the public places in the local government with a view to stem the spread of the virus into the state.

“We have fumigated all our entry borders, one through Kaduna State and another through Ganawuri-Manchok road. We have also fumigated police station, military based and all public places for the safety of the people.”