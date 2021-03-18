From Gyang Bere, Jos

The coast is now clear for the people of Kwo Chiefdom in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State to select a new traditional ruler, 33 years after the stool became vacant, following the death of Miskoom Hoomkwap II.

Hoomkwap’s death in July 1988 resulted in several litigations, which stalled the selection and installation of a new traditional ruler. This caused crises and tension in the area. Fortunately, the upheavals have been settled and Plateau State government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has fixed March 18, 2021, for the selection of the new traditional ruler, the Long Kwo.

The villagers went into wild jubilation, singing songs and dancing on major streets and at the local government headquarters following the government announcement. Officials of Plateau State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs made the communication on the selection date on March 11, 2021, at a meeting with the princes of the chiefdom and officials of Qua’an-Pan LGA.

Interestingly, some of the villagers have gone to their various places of worship to pray for the emergence of a leader that would lead the people peacefully.

The chiefdom has been without a paramount ruler since July 1988, after the last occupant of the seat, then of Third Class status, Miskoom Hoomkwap II, transited.

Meanwhile, 17 princes from the four ruling houses of Kaskang, Lakwaram, Npoema and Nuku, former members of the defunct Kwararafa empire, have indicated interest in becoming the 27th Long Kwo.

It was gathered that more members are still indicating interest in running for the traditional stool, which is generating tension in the area.

It was learnt that the contestants include Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, a businessman and executive director of Duncan Group of Companies and chairman, Lamebakena Properties, Ghana; Miskoom Hubert Isa, a retired civil servant; Miskoom Cornelius Shekarau, a former banker and businessman; Miskoom Danladi Nkup, a farmer; and Miskoom John Aloko, a retired civil servant.

Other frontrunners are Yahaya Kwande, former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, whose ambition to occupy the seat was thwarted in 1990 because of procedural lapses in his selection; Miskoom Linus Layi Anden, the immediate past acting general manager of Plateau Express Services Ltd; Colonel Fidelis Attahiru, a retired army officer; Casmier Angulu, a retired civil servant; and Hycent Isa Wambai, a farmer. Also on the list of contestants are the children of the last Long Kwo, Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II. They are Miskoom John Hoomkwap and Miskoom Ibrahim Hoomkwap. Other contestants are Miskoom Benedict Bamshal Mairiga, a medical doctor; Miskoom Shintoe Kwallat; Miskoom Martin Musa Dunggu; Miskoom Noel Niyu Dongkiem; and Miskoom Kenneth Isa, a civil servant with the Plateau State government.

It was gathered that the princes have resolved to support whoever emerges on March 18 to become the 27th Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom.

The new Long Kwo shall have the task of reuniting the people, most of whom have not had the opportunity of experiencing the role of a chief.

He will also champion the task of harnessing the resources of his people towards development as well as bring the princes together to ensure progress for the chiefdom and its abundant resources.

Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, one of the contestants, commended the Plateau State government for facilitating the processes towards the selection of the new Long Kwo.

He praised Governor Simon Bako Lalong for the bold initiative to see that all vacant traditional stools in the state are occupied and appealed to the princes of Kwo Chiefdom to bury their differences and ensure peaceful selection and subsequent installation of a Long.

He said: “We should bury our differences and allow for a peaceful selection. We should accept and support whoever emerges as the Long Kwo.”

Kwo Chiefdom, a Goemai settlement with capital at Moekwo (Kwande) is located in Qua’an- Pan LGA of Plateau State. Its area covers the villages of Luukwo (Barkin Ciyawa), Nagan (Kurgwi), Turniang and Npap, among others.