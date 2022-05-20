From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Danjuma Maksen Moses has accused Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, a member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives of holding a meeting with local government chairmen where he (Gagdi) allegedly gave bribe of N20 million each to anoint governor Simon Lalong’s successor for the 2023 election.

However, when contacted, Gagdi said nobody gave anybody N20 million to anoint any aspirant for governorship.

The lawmaker added that it didn’t make any sense to even begin to think of bribing local government chairmen when, “all the 17 local government chairmen are APC members, and as well loyal to the sitting governor Lalong.

But, Moses in a press statement maintained that, ‘The projections in my first post titled; “2023; Gagdi set to install the next Governor of Plateau State” is gradually becoming a reality and I’m glad that I’m being vindicated.

“On Tuesday 17th May, 2022 barely two days to the APC Governorship Primary elections, Gagdi in his quest to install the next Governor as Lalong’s successor led other members of the Lalong cabal to a meeting with the local Government Chairmen of the six local government in Plateau South with a strong directive to do everything possible to ensure they deliver Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda in their various local Governments.

“A bribe of 20 million Naira was given to the chairmen by Gagdi to lure them into the project by every means.

“Gagdi who cannot decide for Kanam talk more of PKK and Central zone has now grown wings and feels he is now the decider of Plateau south since he has successfully pocketed the Governor to do all his biddings.

“Gagdi has gone as far as using the Governor to instruct Timdi Nkat of Mikang LGA to forcefully step down for Naanlong Daniel and has also promised to sponsor Chief John Dafaan against Komsol all in a bid to decide the politics.

“Sadly, the Governor has been blinded to see the impending danger of the space he has given Gagdi to decide freely what happens.

“Obviously, the same fate that befallen Jang and PDP is the same fate that will oust Lalong and APC out of power in 2023 if Gagdi succeeds in bringing Dr. Nentawe as flag bearer.

The questions begging for answers at this crucial moment are; Has Gagdi becomes so powerful that he can decide for APC and Plateau people who their next Governor will be?

“Should Gagdi succeeds in making Dr. Nentawe the flag bearer, will Plateau people be foolish enough to vote him to glorify Gagdi?.What will be the fate of the APC after the imposition of Nentawe by Gagdi and Nentawe’s Kinsmen?

“These and many more questions shall continue to beckon as events continue to unfold”. The statement said.