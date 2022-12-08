From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar has never lost election in Plateau State.

He expressed strong commitment that Atiku will win the 2023 election in the state following the enthusiasm and the determination of the people, particularly the youths who are mobilizing votes across the nook and cranny of the state.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of Plateau North Atiku/Mutfwang campaign Council, held at the Langfield Leisure Park, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that there is a great show of enthusiasm among Plateau people for the PDP ahead of the 2023 and the peopls are optimistic of matching to victory in the coming year.

Mutfwang said the 2023 general elections is operation deliver your polling unit, hence he is expecting nothing less than 70% of votes in Bassa LGA, 80% to 90% percent in Barkin Ladi, 90% in Riyom, and 100% percent of votes in Jos South Local Government Area of the State.

“We are the people Atiku is depending on us, and Plateau is 5/5. Atiku did not loose elections in 2019 and he will also win with a margin in 2023.”

He explained that the leader of the PDP in Plateau, Sen. Jonah David Jang has sent his message out and that he stand for 5/5 in the state for 2023 elections.

Mutfwang stressed that the Presidential Campaign Flag-off billed for Tuesday next week in Plateau will provide Nigerians the opportunity to know the actual party ruling Plateau State aside the bountiful blessings that will come with the exercise.

“The Presidential flag off will bring blessings in Plateau State, even market women will practically feel the impact of PDP despite not in office.” He stated.

The State Party Chairman Hon. Christopher Hassan said the party’s campaign structure is unique and very strategic which has been adopted by 16 state of the Federation to win the elections.

“Plateau State PDP campaign structure has been copied by 16 States of the Federation. These structures cover both the presidential and Governors, Senate, House of Representative 5/5 in the 2023 general elections.”

The Director General of the Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Organization in Plateau State, Hon. Latep Dabang charged members to remain focused, adding that all activities will be stepdown to the grassroot which is key to winning elections by the party.

Plateau Northern Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Davou Mang who inaugurated the 258 man Senatorial Campaign Council task the committee to work towards winning the election.

He said the Northern Senatorial Zone has been a home for the PDP over the years and will not relent in mobilizing votes for all the candidates of the party from Presidential to the House of Assembly Members respectively in 2023.

Mang said the party will not tolerate any act of sabotage from any member and urged them to work inclusively to return to power in 2023.