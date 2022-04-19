From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said he has not endorsed or anointed any candidate for Governorship or any political office ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Lalong disclosed this while addressing APC Stakeholders in a meeting, held in Jos, Plateau State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He clarified the stakeholders over unconfirmed insinuations that he has anointed a successor and also endorsed other aspirants contesting for various offices.

He said ‘I have not adopted or anointed any aspirant for Governor or any other office. While very suitable members of our party have indicated interest to vie for different offices, we are carrying out consultations with all key stakeholders to ensure that at the end of the day, the best persons emerge to fly our party’s flag.

‘When such time comes, we will make it public and not hide it. I am praying that God will guide all of us to make a choice that is in the best interest of the people and our state and nation.’

Lalong also said the party will continue to encourage members to build consensus from the grassroots and build healthy competition among aspirants and their supporters before, during and after the elections.

He said although all the aspirants will be given a level playing field to test their popularity and acceptance, at the end of the day the will of the majority will prevail while only one person will emerge for any office.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Lalong cautioned against the negative campaign and use of foul language by aspirants and their supporters, saying such could end up being counterproductive for the APC as the opposition will use it to discredit the party at the general elections.

On the dateline for public servants and appointees seeking elections to resign, Lalong gave up till the end of this week for those yet to comply to do so in order not to fall foul of the new electoral law.

Lalong also thanked the APC members for their support and sacrifices, particularly during the last by-elections in which the party won one and lost one, urging that they should close ranks to ensure victory in the forthcoming by-elections for Bassa and Jos East State Constituencies.

He assured that the ongoing projects such as the British America Flyover, Legacy Projects and the Jos main market billed to commence soon will be completed before the end of this administration.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Idris Wase, charged members of the APC in Plateau State to come together and work in unity for the success of the party at the local, state and national levels.

He admonished the party faithful to continue to support Governor Lalong who is the leader of APC in Plateau State, particularly towards ensuring that a smooth succession plan is attained where APC will retain the Governorship and win more seats at the state and federal levels.

The Deputy Speaker advised all the aspirants for various offices not to be desperate as power comes from God alone.