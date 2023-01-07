From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Igbo Community Association (ICA) has visited the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, to confer with him on his aspiration to provide credible leadership that will secure the people and rebuild the state.

The community also commensurated with Barr. Mutfwang over the demise of his mother in November last year and prayed to God to console and comfort him and his siblings.

Leader of the delegation, Chief Michael Ifeanyi said the visit was to identify with Mutfwang and to pray with him over the death of his mother and his desire to lead Plateau.

He noted that Mutfwang has demonstrated maturity in his engagement with the Plateau people and wishes him well in the governorship election.

“We are on the visit to commiserate with Barr. Caleb Mutfwang over the demise of his mother in November last year, and to also familiarise with him, as a result of the growing interest within their members for his candidacy,” he said.

Barr. Mutfwang appreciated the Igbo community for their condolences and the initiative to spend quality time with him, saying their forthrightness in discussing critical issues of mutual interest to both parties, was highly appreciated.

He noted that their visit won’t be taken for granted as it has afforded them the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the greater task ahead.

The visit offered them the opportunity to interact with the governorship candidate with a view to dispelling rumours, misrepresentations, and outright propaganda against him for a better understanding.

The delegation included leaders of respective States in the Southeast, and those of the mainstream PDP, Youth, and Women Wing, of the party in the geopolitical zone, who are resident in Plateau State.