From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Plateau State gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kefas Wungak Ropshik known as Kefiano said he will create wealth to fight poverty in Plateau if given the mandate to serve as Governor in 2023.

He debunked the insinuation making round that he is being sponsored by Governor Simon Lalong to cause confusion and dissatisfaction in PDP.

Mr. Ropshik disclosed this yesterday during a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Plateau State Council.

He insisted that the traditional institution and relevant stakeholders in the state would be brought on board to tackle insecurity from their localities to enthrone peace and create wealth to fight poverty and unemployment among the youths.

The gubernatorial aspirant said he is the most youngest among those who have indicated interest to serve Plateau at that capacity across all political parties and encouraged the youths to key into politics with fresh ideas to move the state forward.

“I am the youngest among all those contesting for the governorship in Plateau State and also, I am the last person that pick the form in PDP. This is because I was praying and asking God for direction and when I got the conviction, i purchased the form.

“Leadership and wisdom is not given by age, sometimes you work to acquire it and I have build myself over the years to provide leadership and solution to the problems in Plateau.

“I want to be a role model to the youths on the Plateau today, governance on the Plateau has been a thing for the older generation and I have come out to tell the youths that it is possible to be a governor.

“I am not challenging the elderly people but to tell them that the world has gone global and the younger generation is the one that is driving success stories in the world today.

“I want to give strength to the younger generation and to be a role model. I am a major stakeholder in my private business today. These are not verbal pronouncement, you can verify them through the internet.

“I have notice over the years that leadership has been provided in the state based on administration but I am coming to create wealth and being Plateau people out of poverty.”

He noted that youths have been in the front runner of organizing and sustaining successful party activities across the political parties in Plateau and said it is time for the youths to take lead of leadership in the state.

Ropshik said he has never been a card carrying member of any political party and that nobody in Plateau and outside the state is sponsoring his governorship ambition.

“I have never been a card carrying member of any political party and this was the first time that Plateau people came together and put in a government and even some people in the PDP did anti party to bring in the APC government.

“So, supporting the present government was a Plateau project that if they don’t involve themselves, posterity will judge them. But today we have our reservation on somethings that are happening.” He stated.