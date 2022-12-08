From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Plateau State, Dr. Oliver Agundu has solicited the support of heads of security operatives, leaders of political parties and candidates of political parties for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in the state.

Dr. Agundu disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with security agencies and leaders of political parties at the INEC office in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that the meeting was to express the commission’s readiness to conduct a transparent, credible, fair and inclusive election in 2023.

Agundu said it was also to update them on the collection of PVC’s and to solicit for for support and partnership to be able to deliver its core mandate.

“The main purpose of our meeting to express our readiness to conduct a transparent, credible, fair and inclusive election come 2023.

“It is also to seek collaboration and support from all of you so that together we can achieve this set goal and unfolding events especially as it relates to PVC collection,” he said.

Agundu said INEC was an unbiased umpire that is committed to fairness, transparency and credibility in the conduct of elections seeking to give Plateau state the most transparent election in history.

He stated that he has toured all the 17 LGA’s in the state to meet with staff of the commission and have a spot assessment of facilities.

He revealed that the commission has activated all measures to track and isolate electoral offenders in line with the provision of the act.

Agundu called on all stakeholders to put all hands on deck to ensure that the revolutionary and transformative provisions of the new electoral act becomes a reality.

He also urged political candidates to advise and mobilise their supporters to visit the INEC offices to get their PVC’s in readiness for the forthcoming elections.

The Plateau state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, promised the commission of its unalloyed commitment towards ensuring a peaceful election in the state.

Onyeka, represented by DCP Emmanuel Ado, called on Plateau citizens to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during campaigns and the forthcoming elections.

Similarly, Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, state director, National Orientation Agency, stated that the agency would do its best in sensitising the public on the need to collect their PVC’s and conduct themselves peacefully during the exercise.