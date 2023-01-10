From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Sen Jonah David Jang has endorsed the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, for the 2023 Governorship election and said his administration will give Plateau the required leadership.

He noted that no presidential candidate of the PDP has ever lost an election in Plateau since 1999 and urged the people to remain committed to PDP as it is the platform that will salvage the state from the current insecurity and economic downturn.

Jang disclosed this on Tuesday during the flag-off of the Atiku/Mutfwang PDP zonal campaign rally for Plateau South, held at the Shendam Mini Stadium, Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

“We are glad that PDP has presented a competent and credible Governorship candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang and his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo. I am presenting them to you and all other PDP candidates for the February and March 2023 general elections.

“Plateau people made a mistake in 2015 and we are regretting it because of the hardship, poverty and the government has no legacy to its name. But I am certain that Mutfwang will not disappoint you.

“APC is not a party for Plateau people, we are known with PDP and no presidential candidate of the party has ever lost an election since the return of democracy in 1999, we will do what we are known for.” He stated.

Jang, who knelt down and prayed for the success of all PDP candidates said Plateau has not enjoyed the dividends of democracy under the APC administration and urged the people to reject the party in the next election.

The governorship candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, urged the Plateau people to reject APC in 2023 for inflicting pain, hardship and poverty on the people.

“If we do not kill APC, APC will kill democracy and if we kill APC in 2023, democracy will survive. We are tired of deceit, bad governance, insecurity and poverty; go and collect your PVCs and vote for PDP candidates from top to bottom.”

Mutfwang urged the people to ignore false information being peddled by the APC that PDP will not participate in the next election and described it as untrue, saying the party will participate and win overwhelmingly In the 2023 election.

State Chairman of the PDP Hon Chris Hassan, who received 17,000 APC members who returned to the PDP in Plateau South, assured them of a level playing ground in the party and urged them to work for the victory of all PDP candidates.

Hassan presented party flags to all candidates of the party in Plateau South and admonished them to mobilize massive votes for the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP candidates.

The Director General Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council, Hon. Latep Dabang said the zonal rally marked the beginning of the end of APC in the state.

He said before February 25, APC would be forgotten completely in Plateau while the people will return to PDP as their original home.

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande and Ex-Ambassador to Namibia, Bagudu Hirlse both admonished the people to work for the success of the PDP in the next election.

Bagudu said Plateau Central, particularly the Mwaghavul have always supported candidates from the South since the era of Amb Fidelis Tapgun and said 2023 is a payback time for the central zone with Barr Caleb Mutfwang.