From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang and former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande have encouraged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support all PDP candidates standing elections in 2023.

The duo spoke yesterday during the Atiku-Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo zonal campaign rally for Plateau North Senatorial District, held at Langfield Leisure Centre Jos, Plateau State.

Jang, who market the Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang before Plateau people said the state has suffered bad leadership that culminated into economic hardship, insecurity and total absence of infrastructure in the last 7 and half years.

He encouraged the people to vote for PDP candidates and said the party was conceived in Plateau and the state has always voted PDP presidential candidates.

Jang noted that Plateau is blessed with competent and God fearing Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and urged the people not to allowed anyone divide them from reclaiming the state in the next election.

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland Yahaya Kwande expressed joy over the mammoth crowd and urged them to vote for Atiku Abubakar, Caleb Mutfwang, and all PDP candidates in Plateau.

He urged the people to go into the next election as a united front with clear view of reclaiming power to rebuild Nigeria and Plateau State for the prosperity of the people.

Plateau State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Chris Hassan, who received over 21,000 APC supporters who defected to the PDP to support Atiku and Mutfwang said their returned to the party signify victory in the next election.

Hassan who canvassed for 5/5 votes for PDP in the state assured that the party will deliver in all elections based on the resolution of the people.

“Today we are receiving 21,524 decampees from the APC and other political parties in the state to PDP in Plateau North while we received 17,000 defectors last Tuesday. This shows how people in Plateau are eager to return PDP to power.” He stated.

The Governorship candidate, Caleb Mutfwang admonished Plateau people to get their PVCs and exercise their franchise in the next election. “Don’t allow anybody to deceive you, get your PVCs and resist the pressure of APC from buying your votes. We are assure you that both women and the youths will be given adequate attention when we get into government.” He stated.

The Director General of Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council in Plateau, Hon. Latep Dabang apologized to Plateau people for their inept leadership style while in the APC and said he has returned home to reclaim the mandate in the interest of Plateau.

He explained that the APC promise road infrastructure, sound education, efficient health care delivery and improved in the economy of the state and said none of these promises have been fulfilled.

Dabang noted that Plateau is left in a precarious situation than the way the state was in 2015 and urged the people to reject APC in 2023.

Former Minister of Water Resources, Hon. Sarah Ochekpe said women and youths will provide the highest votes in the next election and urged them to get their PVCs and resist all the temptations of selling their votes.