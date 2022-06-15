From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Labour Party candidate for governor Amb Yohanna Margif has picked Engr Dung Jack as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Margif, who introduced his running mate on Wednesday at the state party secretariat in Bukuru, Jos, said that Jack was selected after wide consultations with party stakeholders, coupled with his wide acceptability.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He explained that Jack, a humanitarian who has touched lives positively across the state, assured him that they will work together smoothly in the interest of development in the state.

“After a serious consultation, I am hereby presenting my running mate today, Engr Dung Jack, This took me time after consultation and God directed me to Mathew 20:26 and God asked me to pick him to come and help me jack Plateau state to the promised land.

“We what to be true servants of the people of Plateau State, we need your support and prayers for God to grant us our heart desires.”

Margif explained that after going through the track record of Engr Jack, he noticed that he has offered a lot of humanitarian services and he is qualified to govern Plateau in that capacity.

Dung Jack, who hails from Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area accepted to serve the party in the capacity of a running mate and assured that he will bring in his best to move Plateau forward.

“I have served Plateau State in several capacities and because of my heart cry to the people of Plateau state where I was born and brought up, I desire to serve with the whole of my heart in the Labour Party.

“This is because when I was given birth from the family of a farmer, I thought me what labour is all about and when I was doing my NYSC, service to my nation, that also thought what labour is all about and when you labour, it is expected that you will receive the reward of your labour.

“I practice in design, we plan l, we organize, we execute and we look for feedback. I am here to assure you that I am out for service and by the grace of God the sky will not be our limited but our starting point,” he stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .