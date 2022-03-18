From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Beni Lar said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working assiduously towards victory in 2023.

Lar disclosed this during a Mega rally in Langtang South Local Government Area where two former Chairmen of Langtang South and thousands of their supporters were received to the PDP.

She noted that PDP has reconciliation its differences and the party has been repositioned to take over power in 2023.

Lar said PDP is a large family with human oriented manifesto that embrace everybody irrespective of ethnic, religion and geo-political location.

“The PDP has open her door widely for all citizens of Plateau State and Nigerians who are willing to return to rebuild Plateau and Nigeria. We have two former Local Government Chairmen and over 12, 000 people who are returning to the PDP today because the APC has failed Plateau and Nigeria.”

Lar said it is time for Plateau people and Nigerians to joint hands together and kick out APC which came with deceits, to rescue and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria.

She explained high hope that will the level of hardship, poverty, unemployment and social vices the APC has meted on Nigerians, PDP is optimistic of a resounding victory in Plateau and Nigeria in 2023.

PDP Zonal Chairman of Plateau South, Simon Domle, who represented the State PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan received the defectors and assures them of a level playing ground.

He said Plateau is a home for PDP and expressed hope that the party will sweep all positions in 2023.

Domle said beginning from now, the PDP will continue to receive defectors from different party of the state up to 2023 because the APC is a party of deceits and has failed the people.

The former State Chairman of the APC and team leader of the great movement, Hon. Latep Dabang said PDP is the party to beat, judging from the recent outing of the party in Jos North/ Bassa federal Constituency and Pankshin South state Constituency bye election.

He said Beni Lar has done well in Langtang North/ South and has vowed to replicate same in Shendam and other parts of Plateau Southern zone.

“I am going to tell my Junior brother, Governor Lalong in Ajikamai that Shendam LGA is already PDP. I am going to cage one small boy making noise in Kanam”. Dabang said.

The Chairman of Langtang North, Ubandoma Joshua Laven said he was very excited to welcome his brothers and sisters back home which was build by their late father, Chief Solomon Daushep Lar.