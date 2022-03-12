From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Aspirant under the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged Nigerians and Plateau people to work collectively towards chasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2023.

He noted that the APC has added nothing good to Nigeria and Plateau project rather it has pulled down the state and Nigeria to the path of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment.

Barr. Mutfwang disclosed this in an interview with Journalists after his expression of interest to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP, held in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, his home town.

“The APC has not added any value to any aspect of life in Nigeria, it was an accident at the Federal, State and Local Government level that has reduced the existence of Nigerians which we have become the poverty capital of the world.

“The APC has moved us from the largest economy in Africa to the poverty capital of the world and I believe that APC need to give PDP a chance in 2023. Therefore, i urge Nigerians to do all they can to chase the APC government out of power at all levels.”

Mutfwang who is the leading PDP Governorship Aspirant expressed optimism that if given the mandate, will provide enduring security, sound economy, modern agriculture and infrastructural development among others.

“I believe the chief concern to every resident in Plateau today is the absent of security. Security is first, without it you cannot do nothing. We can’t go to farm, we can’t do business, therefore, we must rejig the security architecture.

“I am a firm believer of state police and we are going to do it, I believe in security federalism. We will ensure that Operation Rainbow is brought back to life and ensure that it is well equip, well service to gather intelligence so that security threats can be nip in the bude.

“We don’t have what we call the Plateau economy, it has practically collapsed and we are an endowed state with natural resources, agriculture is first. We must change the way we do agriculture, we must pay priority attention to dry season farming, we must expand the value chain of agriculture and make sure that agriculture move from peasant farming to modern agriculture that people can actually profit from.

“We will also ensure that beyond the activities we are seeing in the mining sector, we will get it organize and get proper investors to come in an mine the minerals within our borders so that we can benefits.

“We will move on with the infrastructural development agenda initiated by our respect leaders in the state, we will build on their legacies and ensure that Plateau regain its place in Nigeria and the world.”

Mutfwang said he has been an apostle of politics without bitterness; politics without rancour and urged his supporters to follow his political philosophy of eschewing violence and political thuggery.

“I believe that power come from God and who so ever God gives it to, it is God prerogative, therefore, there will be no basis whatsoever for me to encourage any of my supporters to do anything untold towards anybody.” He stated.