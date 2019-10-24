Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State command of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC) said no fewer than 43 lives perished in road accidents in the state in the last nine months.

Mr Ibrahim Saddiq, the Acting Sector Commander in the state disclosed this at the flag-off of the 2019 ember months campaign on Thursday, in Jos.

According to Saddiq, 600 persons sustained various degrees of injuries from the 173 road crashes recorded in the state in the period under review.

“Between January and September, the command recorded 173 crashes with 1,134 persons involved.

About “34 people lost their lives, 600 sustained various degrees of injuries, while 491 were rescued unhurt,” he said.

Saddiq explained that the ember months sensitisation and special patrols aimed at ensuring road traffic crashes don’t lead to deaths or serious injuries.

He explained that the focus of the campaign would be on creating awareness on speed- limit device violation, overloading, use of worn-out tyres, and light violation.

Others he said included, use of phones while driving, seatbelt violation, route violation and lane indiscipline, among others

“The command has also mapped out strategies to enhance effective operations during this period across the state up till January 2020.

“Some of strategies include, motor park rallies, sensitisations at worship centres, town-hall meetings, early-morning cry, mobile courts and traffic control, among others,” he said.

The acting sector commander called on motorists in the state to support the command in its bid to ensure a safe motoring environment for all, particularly during the ember months.