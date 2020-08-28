Gyang Bere, Jos

The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has taken a new dimension as some aspirants vying for State Executive positions have vowed not to participate in the State Congress slated for Saturday.

Fromer National Acting Legal adviser of PDP and aspirants for Deputy Chairmanship position, Northern Zone, Barr. Simon Jok, who addressed journalists on behalf of other aspirants said none of them were screened for the state Congress.

“We purchased forms to contest for the State Congress of the PDP, we paid our administrative charges but we were not inform of the screening of aspirants which was done in secret.

“As we speak, we have 13 cases arising from Local Government Congress and 66 cases from wards Congresses; and based on our meeting on the 19 August, 2020 with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in Abuja, we resolved that the Caretaker Committee in the state would be dissolved and a neutral committee be set up.

“We also resolved that all cases in court should be withdraw and the committee be given 90 days to conduct free, fair and credible state Congress. The Committee has been dissolved and a new one set up but surprisingly, 24 hours after the committee was set up, we are hearing that there will be state Congress on Saturday.

“We will not accept anything more than the resolution from the meeting convened by Governor Ortom. If there is no fairness, if there is no justice and if they go ahead to conduct the Congress, we will go to court to challenge the outcome.”

Former member of the House of Representatives and PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Hon. Bitrus Kaze called on the National Working Committee of the party to suspend the Congress and resolve all court litigations for a smooth state Congress.

Kaze said if the party decided to go ahead with the State Congress and exclude them, such action will have far reaching implications on the what will happen with regards to 2023 election in the state.

He noted that he will remain a loyal and committed member of the party but deserves to be treated in fairness, equity and justice.

Another Chairmanship aspirant of the party and former Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Aminu Zang said they are not contemplating leaving the party to any political party as they are committed to building the party to take over power in 2023.

He called on the National Working Committee to work with the recommendations reached by stakehokders during a meeting convened by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Efforts to reach the State Caretaker Committee to address issues raised by the aggrieved aspirants proof abortive as at the time of filing this report.