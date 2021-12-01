From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State has appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew N Onyeka, to open the Council Secretariat for Barr Bitrus Rimven Zulfa, who was elected Chairman of the Local Government during the October 9 Local Government election.

The Commissioner of Police sealed the Local Government Secretariat when Hon. Joshua Ubandoma of the PDP obtained a declarative judgement from the State High Court that mandated him to remain in office as Chairman of Langtang North until October 9, 2022.

Ubandoma contested the October 9, 2018, local government election in the state and lost at the poll but challenged the outcome up to Appeal Court where he was given his mandate.

The state governor, Simon Lalong, swore him into office on October 9, 2019, one year behind his colleagues. But when the tenure of the Local Government Chairmen elapsed on October 9, 2021, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) conducted a council election including that of Langtang North.

Ubandoma proceeded to court again and challenged PLASIEC on account that his tenure has not elapsed and the Court ordered him to go back to office.

He proceeded the following day to office while the new Chairman, Barr. Bitrus Rimven Zulfa was also making effort to assume the same office, a development that compelled the Police Commissioner to seal the secretariat.

Since then there has been a peaceful protest by the group in support of Ubandoma demanding the reopening of the secretariat.

The APC Secretary, Langtang North, Comrade Abel Namsak Nomchak, who reacted to massive protest by the PDP, on Wednesday said Barr. Bitrus Rimven Zulfa and Langtang North Local Government Council were not parties to the suit and appealed to the Police Commissioner to reopen the Council Secretariat for Zulfa.

“We are appealing to the police to open the Local government secretariat to Barr Bitrus Rimven Zulfa, the elected chairman, to continue his service for the people of Langtang North.

“We are calling on the security agencies that anybody who is working to truncate the already existing peace in the area should be dealt with.”

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong for allowing justice and fairness to strive in the interest of democracy and called on the people to go about their lawful duties and ignore the opposition PDP who are bent on fomenting trouble through incessant protest.

Leader of the Legislative Arm, Joseph Dashe described the protest by the opposition PDP as uncalled for and said the matter has been appealed by PLASIEC at the Appeal Court.

He encouraged APC members in the council Area to remain law-abiding and appeal to the Police to unseal the secretariat for the council Chairmen, Barr Bitrus Rimven Zulfa.

Deputy Chairman of the Council, Nancy Paul, said she will give political and moral back up to Barr. Zulfa to transform the local government in the interest of the people.

She described Zulfa as a man of peace who has been calming the nerves of his supporters since the opposition has been protesting.

The APC Youth Leader, Hon Naloh Joseph Dashe noted that Zulfa and Langtang North was not joint in the suit by Ubandoma and urged him to concentrate on settling their differences with PLASIEC and allow Zulfa to concentrate on governance.

