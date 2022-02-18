Plateau Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rufus Bature, has advised the party’s gubernatorial aspirants against campaign of calumny as they solicited support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued in Jos on Friday, his spokesman, Mr Sylvanus Namang, quoted Bature as giving the advice when he received Chief Danyaro Sarpiya, an aspirant, who visited him.

Bature told aspirants that as they traversed the state to campaign, they should focus on issues and not on sentiments.

The chairman said that Plateau had all it took to bring people out of poverty, especially its clement weather which allowed for production of food items capable of feeding the West African sub-region.

He advised aspirants to outline what they intended to do to harvest the abundant resources in the state.

The chairman also assured all gubernatorial aspirants and others seeking elective positions on the platform of the APC of a level playing ground.

“Under my watch, the party will allow people to make their choice instead of few individuals imposing candidates on them.

“Plateau people deserve nothing but the best as the state is quite complex as a micro Nigeria.

“Based on its complexity anyone who can successfully govern Plateau can effectively govern the country,’’ he noted.

Bature commended Chief Sarpiya for his contributions to the growth of the party, especially during the 2015 gubernatorial election in which he provided resources to ensure the party’s victory.

The chairman also commended Sarpiya’s philanthropic and developmental strides which had benefitted many youths.

He lauded the spirant’s diligence in the civil service where he worked and reached the apex of his career at the federal level adding that his wealth of experience would impact on Plateau.

Earlier, Sarpiya said having informed the party at his Ampang West Ward and at his Mangu Local Government chapter; he deemed it necessary to equally express his aspiration at the state level. (NAN)