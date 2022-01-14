From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state, Hon. Rufus Bature has admonished Fulani groups in Plateau to live in peace and harmony with the communities they live in.

Bature gave the admonition yesterday when Fulani groups cutting across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state under the auspices of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) paid him a courtesy visit at the APC secretariat Jos.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary Hon. Sylvanus Namang maintained that no meaningful development can be achieved without peace.

He lamented the situation the state has found it self in which is a total deviation from what obtained in the past when the Fulani co -habited peacefully with their host communities.

He said the situation calls for serious re-examination in order to reverse the trend.

According to the APC Chairman, it is regrettable that the spate of killings being witnessed in the state makes us not to be different from animals, government cannot function effectively without peace.

He called for cooperation between the Fulani groups and the party wherever they found themselves.

He assured them of his readiness to pursue their requests for appointment and other issues with the government.

Earlier in their presentation led by the leader of the group who is also a Special Assistant to the governor, Alhaji Husseini Sidi, said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate the Chairman and his exco members over their election to pilot the affairs of the party.

He described the Chairman as an exceptional peace maker who has done a lot to bring people together regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

He said God has a purposely for bringing him as the party Chairman at this time.

Alh. Husseini who revealed that 99 percent of Fulani in Plateau state are in the APC, pleaded with the Chairman to facilitate their being appointed into political positions in the state especially at the local government where their presence is hardly felt.

He also pleaded for enabling environment for them to breed their cattle especially the provision of water which is an essential commodity to them but which has become scarce.

They also pleaded for the resuscitation of the nomadic schools which were set up for their children but which have been abandoned.

According to the group, when these schools are fully functional, this will go a long way to reduce the rate of banditry being witnessed which is the result of idleness and frustration by their wards and children.

The group regretted that the Fulani are contributing a lot to the economic development of the state but are not getting commensurate reward.

According to them, they have very good intentions for the state and as such religion or ethnicity should not be allowed to divide the people.

According to them, they see the party Chairman as a father who would work assiduously towards meeting the needs of his children.