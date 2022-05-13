From Gyang Bere, Jos

APC Patriots, a group within the ruling party in Plateau State has warned leadership of APC and Governor Simon Lalong to avoid the bait of imposing a governorship candidate.

It said the action would be a counterproductive that would reverse the fortune of the party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement by its chairman, Mark Ibrahim, said alleged plan to impose former Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada would be resisted.

Ibrahim said it would be disastrous to allow imposition of an unpopular candidate whose membership of the party is uncertain to fly the party ticket.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He recalled the scenario that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State in 2015 and said the same scenario was gradually playing out in the APC.

“The politics of Plateau State should not be seen to be cyclical, the leadership must learn from the pitfall of PDP which led to the emergence of APC. Plateau abhors injustice in all its ramifications, the people of the state especially party members should not be taken for granted.

We need to be consistent and steadfast, the party should be cautious not to dance to the tune of some overzealous and selfish politicians. All of us laboured to build the party, therefore, foisting a candidate on the rest of the aspirants and the party will not only be a disservice but counterproductive in 2023. It may interest the party and members to know that the main opposition party, the PDP, has started jubilating over the alleged plan to impose an unpopular candidate on the party. We must learn from history and our past mistakes, the APC lost Bassa/Jos North House of Representatives re-run election recently to PDP because of imposition of candidate by the governor contrary to the wish and collective interest of the party.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .