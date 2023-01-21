From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has praised the relentless efforts of the Vigilante Group, and Hunter Association in Jos East local government area for rescuing the Agwom Izere, Rev. Isaac Wakili, the paramount ruler of Jos East from kidnappers.

In statement yesterday by spokesman of the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi said Dr. Yilwatda expressed gratitude to God for bringing back the traditional ruler heal and hearty.

He noted that the gallantry and courageous efforts of the Vigilante, security agencies and local people in the area in pursuing the kidnappers to take back the paramount ruler is examplary and worthy of emulation.

Dr. Yilwatda maintained that it has been his position that once the people come together, the terrorists or kidnappers would find it difficult, if not impossible to attack rural communities.

He noted that he is quite impressed with the courage exhibited by the vigilantes and the security agents to the extend of arresting some of the kidnappers.

The APC governorship Candidate further said that most of the terrorists and kidnappers are cowards and are always afraid of counter attacks.

He urged the people of state to emulate what he termed the Angware example and respond promptly and decisively in the event of any security breaches in their areas.

He however expressed regrets that some security details attached to the traditional ruler sustained some injuries during the sad incident and prayed for their quick recovery.