From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled the party primaries for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin North State Constituency’s by-election for Tuesday, February 1.

In a press statement signed by state APC Publicity Secretary, Hon Sylvanus Namang, said the primaries is to elected the party’s candidate for the February 26 by-election as fixed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement reads: ‘Delegates are hereby informed that the Jos North /Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency primary elections for the February 26th, 2022 Bye-Elections would hold tomorrow, Tuesday 1st, February 2022.’

He explained that the Jos North/ Bassa primary election would hold at Lamonde hotel, Apollo Crescent Jos, while the Pankshin South State Constituency primary election would hold at the Pankshin South Constituency headquarters, Longkat by 9 am, respectively.