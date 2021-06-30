From Gyang Bere, Jos

The John Goldana Campaign Organisation has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to short-change the winner of the APC primary for the chairmanship of Kanke Local Government Area in the upcoming October local government election.

The Director-General of the campaign organisation, Hon Zumji Lazarus, who briefed reporters in Jos on Wednesday said John B Goldana polled 1,165 votes during the June 24 chairmanship primary election to beat other eight contestants.

Lazarus expressed dismay that the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the party primaries refused to announce the result but summoned the nine contestants for a different arrangement where Henry Jan Gotip who had scored 17 votes was declared the winner.

‘We see this process of selection as fraud with danger and is inimical to the party’s success bar the polls. The clique which is perpetrating this illegal act claims they are acting on the instruction of the governor who is the leader of the party,’ he said.

‘We do not want to believe this story for it is clear that political interests and pecuniary benefits have come into play in the whole process. How can 17 be more than 1,165 and how can the votes of 9 aspirants be more significant than the votes of over 3,000 voters.’

He expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in announcing the official result and said the social media is awash with congratulatory messages that Hon Henry Gotip who scored 17 votes won the party primary.

‘This is fraudulent and not acceptable to us. Our resolve is to ensure that the right thing is done to ensure that people’s votes count during elections. We believe in the unity and cohesion of our great party.

‘We also believe in internal democracy within the party as we look towards our party winning the local government election in October 2021 as well the 2023 general elections.

‘We are, therefore, calling on the governor who is the leader of the party to ensure that justice is not only done but should be seen to be done on the process of coming up with a credible chairmanship candidate.’

