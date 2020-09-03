Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election as peaceful.

He said a level playing ground was provided for all the contending aspirants for fair, credible and peaceful exercise.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday after casting his vote at Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I was not opportunity to cast my vote during the last APC party primary election for Plateau South because I was invited by the President, and this time around I have to come and cast my vote because the issue of loyalty to the party is casting your vote.

“I am here also to ensure we have a peaceful and transparent party primary election, this is the new spirit of APC. We are also monitoring what is happening in other states, I pray that they will copy how peaceful the election is going on in Plateau.”

Lalong said effort was made to ensure all the aspirants contesting the election are accommodated, noting that the person who will emerged the candidate of APC will be the next senator for Plateau South.

Lalong noted that he had interface with all the aspirants with the hope of coming up with a consensus candidate which was agreed by some but other candidates insisted on testing their popularity at the poll.

He said in the spirit of togetherness and loyalty to the party, those who loss the primary will be the coordinators of the candidates in their respective local government areas.