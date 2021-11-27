From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State described as sad and unfortunate the renewed circle of attack that perished several lives in Ta’agbe village, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of the Party, Hon. Rufus Bature in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang condemned the killings and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Bature said the Governor Simon Lalong APC government has worked tirelessly since its assume office in restoring peace and order and reconcile the aggrieved persons and communities in state, leading to the peace currently enjoying but was taken aback with the fresh attack that claimed lives.

“The party is deeply saddened by this latest orgy of violence visited on our people which led to the loss of several lives with many others maimed and unquantified property destroyed in its wake.

“It is disheartening that this dastardly act came at a time when the Plateau State government has been working round the clock to ensure the restoration of permanent peace in the troubled community and the state at large.

“These courier of death and agents of destruction who attack the people at will must be trailed, apprehended and brought to face the full wrath of the law.

This latest attack should seen by the security agencies as a serious wake up call, especially the Third Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army where these incessant attacks are embarrassingly perpetrated at its backyard.”

The party called for greater synergy between and amongst various security outfits in the state who have been adequately supported and equipped by the state government to protect lives and property of the people.

“We call on the entire good and peace- loving people of the state to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to stem the tide of attacks by these unwanted and wicked elements who sneak in the dark of the night to terrorise our people.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said he was saddened with the fresh terror attack on Ta’agbe village that claimed lives of women and children.

He said the ugly development is a set back to the peace that was gradually returning to Plateau North Senatorial District.

Sen. Gyang expressed concern that the very persons responsible for previous attacks on Rigwe land and other communities in Plateau North are the same merchants of dead that visited Ta’egbe with terror, killing 10 persons, leaving several others with gun shot injuries and burning houses with valuable properties.

“The terrorist have been emboldened to undertake repeated attacks due to inability of government to give clear and definite orders to the Operation Safe Haven to decisively engage the terrorist to end the cycle of attacks on peace loving citizens and communities in Plateau North.

“I condemn the dastardly attacks and calls on the Operation Safe Haven Commander to take all necessary steps to secure law abiding citizens and ensure that those behind the Ta’egbe attacks are apprehended to face justice.

He called on the state government to distribute the Relief Materials that were released by NEMA under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs few weeks back to victims of previous attacks in Plateau North to serve the purpose for which the request was made.