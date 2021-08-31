From Gyang Bere, Jos

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State have unanimously condemned the recent attacks in various communities in Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas where lives were lost and properties destroyed.

The meeting held at the Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House Rayfield, Jos was presided over by the acting Chairman of the APC, Hon. Enock Fanmak.

The stakeholders condemned the recent attacks describing them as callous, unwarranted and barbaric and said it has caused untold hardship to the people of the affected areas and entire State especially when curfew was imposed on three Local Government Areas.

While commiserating with the effected families, the APC stakeholders appealed to all citizens of Plateau State to rally round the Government and also encourage the Governor and security agencies to continue to work hard in arresting criminals and bringing them to justice.

They expressed disappointment over the attempt by some politicians in the State as well as other interests outside to fuel the crises in a bit to make personal gains from it.

This they said amounted to a great disservice to the people of the State who want to live in peace and enjoy their lives.

Governor Lalong while addressing the party faithful, thanked them for their support and loyalty which he said was a major source of encouragement for the Government during this trying moment.

He said the Government has taken measures to beef up security, follow up on dialogue, reconciliation and forgiveness, as well as make sure that those arrested for the attacks are prosecuted to serve as deterrence.

The stakeholders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Bako Lalong for good leadership on the Plateau and his pursuit for peace and security.

They commended the Governor for his doggedness in handling the recent security situation and restoring normalcy.

The motion was moved by Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Daniel and seconded by Hon. Philip Dasun, House Committee on Information.

