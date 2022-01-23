From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State has commiserated with Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) over the passage to glory of his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam Gyang Chomo.

Ngo Zimi Pam died at the age of 96 after illness at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH)

Chairman of the party, Hon .Rufus Bature who led a delegation of members of the State Working Committee of the parry on a condolence visit to Rev. Pam’s resistance in Rayfield, described her demise as sad as her wise counsel to the children and the family would be greatly missed.

Bature expressed consolation in God by the legacies left behind by late Ngo Zimi.

He described her as a a virtuous woman who had brought up not only her children but many others to the knowledge of Christ.

The Chairman said the family is blessed with Reverend Yakubu Pam who is a gift not only to the Christianity and Plateau state but the nation at large.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He commended the Executive Secretary for his contributions to peaceful co-existence in the country and to the party in various aspects.

The APC Chairman who described death as a necessary passage to all mortals, and prayed for God’s grace for the family to bear the irreparable loss of the matriarch of the family.

Rev. Pam thanked the party for the show of love and solidarity with his family in its moment of bereavement.

He said the visit had brought relief and comfort to him and the family.

Rev. Pam recalled with nostalgia the role his late mother played in shaping his spiritual life and described her as a prayer warrior who believed in fasting and intercession which impacted many lives.

He noted that his late mother was instrumental to the realization of his dream.