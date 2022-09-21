From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has unveiled former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako as the Director General of the Governorship campaign Council for the 2023 election.

Dr. Yilwatda who unveiled the Director General of the Campaign Council at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, also unveiled other members of the teams and encouraged the APC members to support the team during the election.

He described Maimako as an erudite Professor and as an accomplished politician who has the moral justification to lead the party to victory.

Dr. Yilwatda pledged to utilise potentials of youths for growth, progress and development of the state if elected in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“We will address the State’s economy and 10% of the State IGR will be deployed to address issues of the vulnerable groups like the youths, women, and people living with disabilities.

“We will be transparent, free, fair and run an all-inclusive government while the youths will be mentored and appointed as commissioners and into other positions.”