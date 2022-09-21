From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has unveiled former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako as the Director General of the Governorship campaign Council for the 2023 election.
Dr. Yilwatda who unveiled the Director General of the Campaign Council at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, also unveiled other members of the teams and encouraged the APC members to support the team during the election.
He described Maimako as an erudite Professor and as an accomplished politician who has the moral justification to lead the party to victory.
Dr. Yilwatda pledged to utilise potentials of youths for growth, progress and development of the state if elected in the forthcoming 2023 general election.
“We will address the State’s economy and 10% of the State IGR will be deployed to address issues of the vulnerable groups like the youths, women, and people living with disabilities.
“We will be transparent, free, fair and run an all-inclusive government while the youths will be mentored and appointed as commissioners and into other positions.”
He said stringent measures would be taken to tackle insecurity as well as to revamp the educational sector.
Dr Nentawe vowed to bring the desire development to rural Communities if elected Governor.
“I call on the people of the state to continue to support our party at all times. I have the interest of Plateau at heart and would transform the state if elected.”
The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Rufus Bature who earlier spoke at the occasion warned members of the party against anti party activities, stressing that the APC is a party of discipline .
He lamented that reports reaching them has it that some persons in the party are in the APC but are plotting to vote other candidates from other political parties, we have identified them; call on the people of the state to support the party at all times.
Bature expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 elections, from the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and the Presidency.
“We are fully prepared and ready to go for the campaigns, we are waiting for the bell to be rung to start the campaign.”
Speaking on behalf of the elders of the Plateau North Senatorial zone ,One time
Former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ibrahim Kasai stressed that with what is on ground ,the APC would win Plateau Governorship election.
He .described the unveiling ceremony of the DG Campaign and others as “Overwhelming” adding that the huge crowd is an indication that the APC flagbearer will win the state in next year’s Governorship election.
The Director General of the Nentawe Yilwatda campaign team, Prof. Maimako pledged to go to every part of the state to campaign for the Candidate .
He added that Dr Nentawe is a good candidate that would revamp major sectors of the state if given the opportunity.
Other members of the campaign committee includes, Deputy DG (Operations) – Rt Hon Shehu Yipmong; Deputy DG (Administration) – Comrade Jibrin Bancir; Deputy DG (Election Management) – Hon. Ernest Daa
Campaign Council Secretary – Prof. Shem Bindas, while the Candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda is the Chairman of the campaign council while the APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature is the deputy Chairman.
