Gyang Bere, Jos

Prominent stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have resolved to give a financial reward to any pulling unit that delivers the highest votes to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidates during the elections.

The leader of the stakeholders and Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Mr. Gideon Davou made the pronouncement during the inauguration of ward-to-ward and polling units campaign executives, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He said the northern senatorial zone had resolved to uphold the unwritten zoning formula instituted by late Chief Solomon Lar which gives every senatorial district equal opportunity to produced the governor of the state.

He said the people of southern zone rejected former deputy governor, Dame Pauline Tallen in 2011 and voted massively for the re-election of Senator Jonah Jang as governor adding that it was pay-back time to re-elect Lalong for the second tenure.

“It is now time to pay back the people of the southern zone by re-electing Governor Simon Lalong for a second term because bringing a fresh person on board would constitute a setback to the zoning arrangement.

“We have resolved as prominent APC stakeholders in Jos South to give the award to any electoral wards that pulls the highest votes for President Muhammadu Buhar, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidates in the state.

“I assure you that a vote for Buhari and Lalong is a vote against insecurity, corruption and youth unemployment. Let’s work collectively to deliver APC for the good of Plateau people and development of Nigeria.”

Davou said a vote for any Jeremiah Useni or any opposition party will thwart the zoning arrangement that has taken shape in the state, saying any fresh person who secures the governorship in the state will seek another tenure which violates the zoning arrangement.

He vowed to lead the campaign for the re-election of President Buhari, Governor Lalong and all APC candidates during the next elections.

Davou argued that PDP has no place in Jos South, saying the local government was taken over by APC immediately after the 2915 general elections.