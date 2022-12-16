APC women in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State have commenced the mobilization of votes from polling units for all candidates of the party in next year’s polls.

Convener of the initiative, Mrs Oniovo Dati, said the visionary leadership and people oriented programmes of Governor Simon Lalong have endeared the APC to the grassroots.

Mrs Dati, who is the wife of the Chief of Staff to the DG, APC Tinubu/Shetima Presidential campaign, Yakubu Dati spoke in Tunkus, headquarters of Mikang LGA of Plateau State.

She said the grassroots campaign is to mobilize women and youths to spread the gospel of the APC from top to bottom.

Mrs Dati who was accompanied by Naaniep Pingwai Nigeria, wife of the Commissioner, Augustine Bako, wife of Mikang local government chairman, and Naanlong Gapyil, wife of the member representing Mikang Constituency and Majority leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, urged the women to be at the forefront of galvanizing votes, to ensure the victory of Tinubu/Shetima as President and vice president, Nentawe/Botmang as Governor and deputy governor, Simon Lalong as Senator, John Dafaan as member House of Representatives and Naanlong Gapyil as member House of Assembly.

The women later distributed campaign materials to women drawn from different districts, wards and polling units across the local government.

Speaking separately, Austine Bako and Naanlong Gapyil encouraged the women to campaign from door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet and neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the council represented by his deputy, Kevin Makum commended the women for the unique approach, urging the women to take the message to all nooks and crannies of the area.