From Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Shendam, Quan’Pan and Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Alphonsus Komsol has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of Federal Polytechnic Shendam in Plateau State with a take-off grant of N2 billion.

He noted that the institution which has been the outcry of the people would aid in addressing issues of out of school children and add to the economic lives of the people of Plateau State.

Hon Komsol, who sponsored the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Shendam and approved by President Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference in Jos, Plateau State.

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Chris Maiyaki and other critical stakeholders within and outside the state for working assiduously to ensure the institution come to reality.

The lawmaker explained that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who is passionate about education, played a crucial role in the approval of the Polytechnic.

‘I am glad that the copy of the approval for Federal Polytechnic Shendam came with N2 billion as take-off and it is no far fetch from the collaboration between the Governor, the Minister of Women Affairs, my role as a member of the Appropriation Committee and Chairman of Tertiary Institution Committee including TETFUND, so the take-off of the Institution will not be a challenge.

‘We should also know that the Governor is a lover of education and he is from Shendam, I know that he will give more attention to it and the take-off of the Polytechnic will be the first of it kind in Nigeria.’

Hon Komsol said his desire is also the lobby for a Federal Medical Centre in Piapun on Plateau South to address the hardship and pains farmers go through.

He said a lot of people are referred from General Hospital Shendam to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and most people die along the way under a severe condition.

He noted that approving that bill also will help the people particularly farmers at the grassroots who don’t have access to medical care.

‘I am coming up with a bill for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre Piapun, Federal University of Agriculture Namu and other interventions to cushion the health and agricultural needs of my constituents.’