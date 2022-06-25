From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Executive Council has approved a draft bill for the creation of Plateau State Drug and Medical Commodities Management Agency to address the challenges of fake and adulterated drugs in the state.

Commissioner for Works, Hon. Pam Bot-Mang, who briefed journalists after the council meeting presided over by Governor, Simon Lalong, said the decision was taken following the presentation of the draft bill to the council by the Ministry of Health.

He said the government believes that the new agency will resolve the issues of fake drugs, out-of-stock syndrome in public and private hospitals and also guarantee access at the grassroots.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar said the development would generally improve the health of the citizens and also ensure that drugs and other medical commodities are accessed at affordable prices while the challenges associated with tracing fake and adulterated products will be easy to handle.

He commended the Plateau State Governor for his passion towards ensuring that the health care system is improved and made to respond to the current needs of the people at all levels of society.

He said one of the two patients that contracted Monkey Pox in the state has recovered and had been discharged while the other one was improving tremendously.

He said surveillance and sensitization efforts have been stepped up to ensure that the cases do not spread further.