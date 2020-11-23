Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peace builders under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau State Civil Society for Peace and Human Right, have applauded a Joint Task Force codenamed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for arresting cultists and drug barons in Plateau State.

The group noted that before the arrest, residents of Plateau were sleeping with one eye closed cause of the insidious activities of cultists and drug barons, but stressed that the operation led by OPSH Commander, Maj-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, would simmer down needless killings and kidnappings.

Its National Coordinator, Dr Pam Pwajok and National Secretary, Hannah Golu, in a statement, Monday, appealed to the Plateau State House of Assembly to quicken the passage of the state anti cultism law, for effective treatment of cult-related cases.

Pwajok, further called on governor Simon Lalong, to always provide the necessary support to all the security agencies to enable them defeat cultism and drug peddling.

“We are also elated for what other security agencies are doing in collaboration with OPSH, a special military task force set up for internal security in Plateau State, Southern Kaduna and Bauch State, to clean the areas cultists, kidnappers and other criminals.

“The officers and men of OPSH have shown professionalism, bravery and rare commitment to duty. This is really commendable.

“Sometimes, last week, the activities of suspected cultists and kidnapping became heightened. Similarly, a number of drug barons were arrested but were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action

“But to our greatest delight, Operation Safe Haven swung into action and arrested about 27 suspects with dangerous weapons. Since then, the town has been very quiet to the glory of God.

“This response by the outfit all the time has restored the once lost confidence on the security agencies and we pray earnestly that the tempo is sustained so that we can have a peaceful Yuletide season and a decent society.

“The kind of proactive measures we are seeing from the security agencies is one of its kind and as CSOs, we must commend public officers and organizations who have distinguished themselves and are leaving up to expectations,” he said.