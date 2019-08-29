Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Simon Lalong to appoint 15 special advisers.

Lalong had sent an executive communication seeking the House to give him the nod to appoint the aides.

Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, who read the communication on at plenary said the adviser would better governance in the state if appointed.

The governor said his request was in accordance with section 196 sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended. “In my bid and determination to form a formidable team that will help me achieve my mandate, I hereby seek the approval of the House to appoint 15 Special Advisers to serve in my government.”

The House, thereafter, approved the governor’s request through a voice vote.