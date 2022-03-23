From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly has declared the seat of former speaker and member representing Jos East State Constituency, Nuhu Ayuba Abok, vacant for defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaker Yakubu Sanda disclosed this during plenary at the temporary chamber holding at old Government House, Jos following a letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State.

He said the letter requested the House to declare the seat of the former speaker vacant following his defection from the APC to the PDP contrary to section 109 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Abok, last week defected claiming that the House had impeached him wrongfully without a two-third majority.

The House also declared Rukuba / Irigwe State constituency seat vacant following the victory of the former member, Musa Agah at the recent Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election.

Abok, in a statement through his media Assistant, Itse Samuel Kaze, tender his letter of resignation from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and presented a letter of intent, seeking to return to the PDP at the party’s local government secretariat in Angware, Jos East Local Government.