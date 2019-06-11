Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly has elected a 33-year-old lawmaker, Abok Nuhu Ayubu, a first time member, Speaker of the Ninth Assembly.

Abok, who is represenating Jos East Constituency, was nominated by former deputy speaker, Ibrahim Baba Hassan and seconded by Esther Dusu, member representing Jos North-West. He was elected during the Assembly’s inaugural sitting held at the Assembly Complex in Jos, the state capital, yesterday.

Also, the immediate past deputy speaker, Salleh Shehu Yipmong was returned as the deputy speaker. Yipmong, a member representing Dengi Constituency was nominated by Daniel Nandom representing Langtang Central and seconded by Nanlong Daniel, member representing Mikang Constituency.

Ayubu, a 500-level Law student of the University of Jos, promised to run an all inclusive assembly where members of the opposition, PDP, will be given chairmanship of juicy committees and “every member will be a member of a committee and there will be no division. We will unite to bring development to Plateau state.

“As speaker of this noble Assembly, I promise to serve with the fear of God, trust and humility,”