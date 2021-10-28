From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok, has been impeached.

Abok, was impeached by alleged 8 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, who stormed the Assembly complex at about 6 am.

It was observed that security Operatives sealed the House and barricaded the road leading to the House, leaving only 8 APC lawmakers who allegedly impeached the Speaker.

The security refused to allow lawmakers elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the House including journalists.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The security sealed the House for hours and allow access after the alleged impeachment has taken place.

The 8 lawmakers replaced Hon Abok with Member representing Pengana constituency, Hon Yakubu Sanda as the new Speaker.

Sanda was elected in 2018 after the demised of the former member who died a few hours after he was declared winner during the 2019 election.

In a swift reaction, a member representing Langtang North, Hon Daniel Nanbolistic, who briefed Journalists after the alleged impeachment condemned the action of the eight APC Lawmakers.

He said the PDP Lawmakers will not accept the impunity and legislative rascality but few lawmakers.

He said ‘we will not accept this impunity by some lawmakers. There are procedures for impeaching a Speaker and the procedure was not followed in any way.

‘As far as we are concerned, Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok is the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, we will not recognise anybody apart from him,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the APC members led by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Saleh Yipmong, has introduced the new Speaker, Hon Yakubu Sanda, to Governor Simon Lalong.

He said the House will work harmoniously with the Executive in the interest of peace and prosperity of Plateau State.

Receiving the new Speaker at new Government House Jos, Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu said the Executive will collaborate with the legislators to transform the state positively.

He welcome the Speaker and said he will transmit their message to the governor.

The Rt Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok House had issued a six-point resolution to Governor Lalong to act with urgent importance on the daily violent attacks and killings that had claimed several lives in the state and to visit the crisis communities with relief materials among others.

This was perceived as the turning point between the former Speaker and Governor Lalong.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .