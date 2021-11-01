From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was pandemonium on Monday at the Plateau State House of Assembly, when the Speaker, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok who was allegedly impeached by 6 members storm the House for Plenary session.

It was gathered that 14 members who are behind the alleged impeached Speaker, Abok insisted that the Executive must recognize Abok as Speaker of the House.

Twelve members arrived the Assembly Complex with Abok as early as 6am demanded for Justice and said the action of the six members contravene the House procedure.

Trouble started when thugs broke into the Assembly complex, destroyed the entrance door and windows to access the chamber.

Six members of the House who allegedly impeached the Speaker joint other members at the Assembly Complex and demanded that Abok should step aside.

But the 12 members resisted and said Abok is the Speaker of the House and noted that they will remain in the House until the Executive recognize Abok as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The session was gradually turning into violent 6 members of the House proceeded to Government House to report to the Governor their stand while a member from the Abok group also joint them to state their position.

It took the intervention of security agencies to calm the situation when thugs and youths in support of Abok clashed at the Assembly complex.

The development draw attention of youths across the neighbouring Local government Areas who came to the House, chanting songs in support of Abok.

It was learned that Abok was seated on the Speaker’s seat when the entire drama ensued with security led by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka.

Meanwhile, there was heavy security presence within and outside the Assembly Complex as members of the Nigerian Police Force, Personnel of the Operation Safe Haven, DSS and the Civil Defense Corps where armed to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Member representing Pankshin South constituency, Philip Dasun in a trending video called on the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Members of the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in resolving the issues.

Member representing Riyom Constituency, Hon. Timothy Dantong and member representing Barkin-Ladi, Hon. Peter Gyendeng noted that they are prepared to remain in the House until Governor Simon Lalong grant their request of recognising Abok as Speaker of the House.

Last week, six members of the House had allegedly impeached the Speaker, Nuhu Ayuba Abok and replaced him with Hon. Yakubu Sanda while 14 members of the House reconvened and suspended the alleged new Speaker with the six members.

