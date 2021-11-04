From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly complex has been sealed by security operatives as the two parties laying claim to the speakership of the legislature have refused to shift grounds.

Speaker of the Assembly, Abok Ayuba, was on October 27 impeached by eight members and elected Yakubu Sanda as the new speaker.

But Ayuba and members of the House loyal to him, held a session outside the Assembly complex same day during which they suspended six of the members that impeached him, and declared him (Ayuba) as the authentic speaker.

However, Ayuba and the lawmakers, loyal to him, gained access to his office and were holding an executive session preparatory for a sitting when some youths staged a protest in front of the Assembly complex.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Heavy security was deployed to the Assembly complex with Plateau Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant, Alexander Barunde, supervising.

Shortly after Ayuba with lawmakers, loyal to him, were escorted out of the complex by the security personnel, Sanda, and those loyal to him, came into the House, held brief sitting and declared himself as the authentic speaker of the Assembly.

Sanda promised to continue the sitting, yesterday, but that did not happen.

Stern looking security personnel were strategically positioned around the complex, yesterday, while security vehicles stationed at the gates.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gabriel Ubah, said he did not have information about the situation at the Assembly.

“Give me some time, let me call the divisional police officer in charge of the area to get the details. I will get back to you as soon as I have the information.”

Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Philip Dasun, told newsmen the two contending parties were negotiating for a truce and promised to speak to newsmen as soon as there was new information about the imbroglio.

Meanwhile, coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in the state has cautioned security agencies not to take side with any of the parties.

Chairman of the coalition, Gad Peter, who briefed newsmen in Jos called on the security to stand on the side of justice, fairness, peace and ensure the legislators uphold the rule of law and legislative procedures to avert breakdown of law and order. We wish to urge the various security agencies in the state that they should maintain an impartial posture in handling of the ongoing attempt at ‘leadership change’ in the House of Assembly.

“This call became imperative because there is a general perception that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force has not been a strategic arbiter in handling the impasse thus far.

“We are worried the security agencies in the state saddled with the responsibility of providing security, restoring peace and maintaining law and order seems to have become a party in the impasse. We want to use this platform to call on the inspector general of police and the DSS director general to call their personnel to order, to ensure they do not compromise the security architecture of the state, which is still fragile, and they stand on the side of justice, fairness and peace.”

Gad said the leadership crisis was unnecessary as it has hit up the political atmosphere thereby threatening the peace and cooperate existence of the state.

“We are saddened by the current unnecessary leadership tussle in the Assembly which has make life unbearable for citizens and inculcating the culture of violence and use of force instead of debate, diplomacy and dialogue. It is, therefore, critical at this point to call on all parties, especially those trying to forcefully change the rules, to follow the rules of engagement and constitutional provisions (Sec 92 Sub sec 2c) so that law makers do not become law breakers as we see in this saga.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .