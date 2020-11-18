Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly said it will continue to stand with the #EndSARS protesters on the fight against banditry, corruption and large salaries for legislators and political office holders in the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and member representing Pankshin North constituency, Hon Dasun Philip Peter, disclosed this during a Press Conference in Jos on COVID-19 testing and #ENDSARS protests, held at the NUJ press centre Jos.

‘For the first time in this country, we have the youths of Nigeria mobilised themselves to stage a sustained and coordinated campaign on the #EndSARS activities and some of us have been victims of #EndSARS brutality, either directly or indirectly.

‘As parts of our efforts to ensure that we serve the people of Plateau State better through the 9th Assembly, we have decided to through our weight behind the activities of these youths. We are commending their actions to make sure that the #EndSARS has come to practical fruition particularly that the President has decided to call for its disband.’

Hon Peter, who is the Deputy Majority Leader, added, ‘there are a number of items that were listed by the #EndSARS protesters, we stand with them in this movement, particularly the act of ending corruption, bad governance, kidnapping, armed banditry as well as humongous salaries that legislators and other political office holders go home with.

‘This is a brilliant action that they have done, we have never had it good in this country and this time around, the youths seem to be very organised.’

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba begged Federal Government to assist Plateau State, where over N90 billion properties were destroyed and carted away by youths who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

He lamented that Plateau is also an epicentre of COVID-19 in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend succour to Plateau just as it did to Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Kano State.

Chairman House Committee on Health and member representing Langtang Central, Hon Daniel Nanbol Listic, said Plateau can’t afford to go back to lockdown following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

He said that the State has put in place strategies to combat the scourge and encourage citizens to avail themselves for the testing to enable the state benefits from the vaccine when they come.